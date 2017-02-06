She might be the star in of one of the raunchiest films of recent times, but ‘Fifty Shades’ actress Marcia Gay Harden has revealed she’s been told off by producers over her past racy comments.

Marcia is about to resume the role of Christian Grey’s mother in the second instalment in the erotic saga, ‘Fifty Shades Darker’, but has admitted that her past sexual remarks on social media didn’t sit well with film bosses.