All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    06/02/2017 11:25 GMT

    'Fifty Shades Darker' Star Marcia Gay Harden Says Cast Are Banned From Making Sexually Explicit Comments

    It's hardly a family-friendly film to begin with...

    She might be the star in of one of the raunchiest films of recent times, but ‘Fifty Shades’ actress Marcia Gay Harden has revealed she’s been told off by producers over her past racy comments.

    Marcia is about to resume the role of Christian Grey’s mother in the second instalment in the erotic saga, ‘Fifty Shades Darker’, but has admitted that her past sexual remarks on social media didn’t sit well with film bosses.

    Universal
    Marcia Gay Harden in 'Fifty Shades'

    While discussing the promotion of ‘Fifty Shades’, she joked to The Sun: We can’t talk too much about nipple clamps. I used to send out some naughty little tweets… and I was told by Universal that I couldn’t do it any more.”

    Explaining why producers might have a problem with the stars of one of the most popular BDSM-infused films of all time discussing nipple clamps on Twitter, she added: “It is a love story after all.

    “I don’t think they want us being too overtly sexual in interviews.”

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
    Marcia at the 'Fifty Shades' premiere last week

    As Christian’s mother, Grace, Marcia shares plenty of screen time with the film’s leading stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, but also Rita Ora, who plays her on-screen daughter, Mia.

    Despite having only the briefest of appearances in the original ‘Fifty Shades’ film, it’s thought that Rita’s part is larger in the follow-up (though admittedly three lines isn’t exactly hard to beat), while the third in the trilogy ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ will see her character featured far more prominently, as part of a kidnapping storyline.

    ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ hits UK cinemas on Friday (10 February).

    'Fifty Shades Of Grey': Where Do You Know The Cast From?
    MORE:filmFifty Shades Of GreyMarcia Gay Harden

    Conversations