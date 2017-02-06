She might be the star in of one of the raunchiest films of recent times, but ‘Fifty Shades’ actress Marcia Gay Harden has revealed she’s been told off by producers over her past racy comments.
Marcia is about to resume the role of Christian Grey’s mother in the second instalment in the erotic saga, ‘Fifty Shades Darker’, but has admitted that her past sexual remarks on social media didn’t sit well with film bosses.
While discussing the promotion of ‘Fifty Shades’, she joked to The Sun: “We can’t talk too much about nipple clamps. I used to send out some naughty little tweets… and I was told by Universal that I couldn’t do it any more.”
Explaining why producers might have a problem with the stars of one of the most popular BDSM-infused films of all time discussing nipple clamps on Twitter, she added: “It is a love story after all.
“I don’t think they want us being too overtly sexual in interviews.”
As Christian’s mother, Grace, Marcia shares plenty of screen time with the film’s leading stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, but also Rita Ora, who plays her on-screen daughter, Mia.
Despite having only the briefest of appearances in the original ‘Fifty Shades’ film, it’s thought that Rita’s part is larger in the follow-up (though admittedly three lines isn’t exactly hard to beat), while the third in the trilogy ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ will see her character featured far more prominently, as part of a kidnapping storyline.
‘Fifty Shades Darker’ hits UK cinemas on Friday (10 February).