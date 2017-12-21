All Sections
    Finsbury Park Mosque Attack Suspect Darren Osborne Pleads Not Guilty

    He denied charges of terrorism-related murder and attempted murder.

    21/12/2017 14:57 GMT
    PA Wire/PA Images
    A court sketch of the man accused of the Finsbury Park mosque attack, Darren Osborne

    The man charged with allegedly driving into worshippers near the Finsbury Park mosque has pleaded not guilty. 

    Darren Osborne on Thursday denied charges of terrorism-related murder and attempted murder at the Old Bailey over the incident in north London which left one worshipper dead and 11 injured. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Makram Ali died in the mosque attack

    The father-of-four appeared at the Old Bailey before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb via videolink from Belmarsh prison and was further remanded in custody. 

    The 48-year-old from Cardiff, will stand trial on 22 January at Woolwich Crown Court. 

    Just after midnight on 19 June Osborne is alleged to have driven a rented van into worshippers leaving Muslim Welfare House after prayers for Ramadan. 

    Makram Ali, 51, died from his injuries.

    MORE:TerrorismOld Baileyfinsbury park mosque