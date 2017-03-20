And yes, it’s every inch as fabulous as it sounds.

The flight attendant has achieved viral fame after a video of him strutting, shaking and shimmying to the 2003 hit was shared on Twitter by @FarhanRzman.

In the video above, Nasir can be seen singing into the intercom, pushing a trolley down the aisle of the Airbus A330 and just generally having the time of his life.

The video was shared on 9Gag’s Facebook page with the caption “Britney army unite!” where it has been viewed more than nine million times.

Nasir’s boss, Tony Fernandes, the CEO of AirAsia, reposted the video on Instagram saying that he loved “that staff can just have fun and be themselves”.

Nasir has also become the subject of a brilliant meme that’s currently doing the rounds on Facebook.

All in all, boy done good.