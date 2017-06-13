Forbes has released its annual rich list, revealing the biggest-earning stars in the entertainment industry.

While JK Rowling has been named the highest-earning Brit (raking in £74.8 million), Beyoncé’s intake of £84.2 million means she’s just missed out on the top spot.

In fact, in rather surprising news, it’s *double-checks Wikipedia to see what he’s calling himself these days* Puff Daddy who pulled in the most money in the past 12 months, earning a whopping £102 million thanks to numerous business ventures.

David Becker via Getty Images Puff Daddy

As well as his US tour, the rapper and actor sold shares in his Sean John clothing line, which proved to be a hefty earner for him, as did a deal he struck up with a vodka company in the US.

His position on the top spot is particularly impressive as just a year earlier he’d missed out on the top 20 altogether, coming in at number 22 on the magazine’s annual list.

Beyoncé, of course, had a pretty busy 12 months too, with sales from her ‘Lemonade’ visual album and its accompanying world tour helping pay the bills in the Knowles-Carter household.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Outside of the top three, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and basketball player LeBron James were also among the highest earners.

Check out the top 10 below…

10. LeBron James (basketball player): $86m (£67.8m)

9. James Patterson (author): $87m (£68.5m)

8. Coldplay (band): $88m (£69.3m)

7. Howard Stern (broadcaster): $90m (£70.9m)

6. The Weeknd (singer/songwriter): $92m (£72.5m)

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (footballer): $93m (£73.2m)

4. Drake (rapper): $94m (£74.1m)

3. JK Rowling (author) - $95m (£74.8m)

2. Beyoncé (she’s Beyoncé, you know who she is) - $105m (£82.7m)

1. Sean Combs (rapper/producer): $130m (£102m)

