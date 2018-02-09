Unpaid internships could soon be a thing of the past after the government stepped up plans to “stamp them out”. In response to the Taylor Review of Modern Working Practices, published last year, the government said it is sending warning letters to companies currently offering illegal unpaid internships, reminding them of their obligation to pay interns at least the national minimum wage. Roughly 70,000 internships are offered each year in the UK, according to the Sutton Trust social mobility charity. Current research suggests that over 40% of young people who have carried out an internship have done so unpaid. Speaking to HuffPost UK, former interns admit they felt there was no other alternative to getting into their respective industries other than working for free. But unpaid work can have a huge impact on a person’s self-worth and mental health, as Georgia Shepheard swiftly discovered during a two-month unpaid internship in central London. The now 22-year-old says working for free made her feel “worthless”.

Supplied Georgia Shepheard

“Because I wasn’t paid for two months and was living in (very expensive) London, my mental health took a knock and it was incredibly stressful not knowing how I was going to pay for rent or food,” Georgia explains. “Being paid even minimum wage would have eased this somewhat.” Despite the ordeal, she says her experience was positive on the whole as she learned valuable skills and was able to get a full-time job afterwards. “But I think that, essentially, you get out of it what you put in. The fact that I was so keen to help made a big difference.” It’s no wonder unpaid work can affect mental health. According to Mind, the two are often linked: poor mental health can make managing money harder and worrying about money can make your mental health worse. While a lot of unpaid internships offer expenses to help lessen the financial blow, Benjamin Powick, 25, says there are also “hidden costs” to be wary of. He would buy coffees for a work colleague or attend conferences and events that had an upfront cost, all of which came out of his own pocket.

Supplied Benjamin Powick