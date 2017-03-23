In the wake of the tragic terror attack at Westminster on Wednesday, Fox News and Katie Hopkins took it upon themselves to speak for all Londoners.
Appearing on the news network, the controversial commentator and professional provocateur claimed the capital was paralysed with fear.
Another pundit, Walid Phares, also tweeted about appearing on Fox News to discuss how London had been “shut down”.
Phares is an American, in America.
Londoners responded to the news that they were cowering in terror in a city in total lockdown with blunt bemusement.
Contrary to Fox News reports, London was largely functioning as normal by first thing on Thursday morning.
Westminster Bridge where part of the attack took place remained closed as did Westminster tube station as police continued their investigation.
UPDATE: Westminster Bridge has now reopened.
But apart from that is was largely business as usual.
Hopkins also wrote a column on the attack in which she described London as an”entire city of monkeys: see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil. Blind. Deaf. And dumb”.
Seven people have been arrested and six addresses raided in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the Westminster terror attack, Mark Rowley, the Met’s senior anti-terror officer, has said.
He also confirmed the death toll currently stand as four, including the attacker, after police last night said five had died.
He said: “Greater clarity is now developing regarding the casualty figures as we’ve now collated the information from the public and five hospitals.
“The latest figure that I have are there are only four dead and 29 people were treated in hospital.
“We’re also collating the numbers of walking wounded. Sadly seven of those in hospital are still in critical condition.”
It was originally thought three people had been killed on Westminster Bridge but the number is now thought to be two.
Those who died were a woman, Aysha Frade, a man in his 50s, PC Keith Palmer and the attacker.