Professor Keith Willett, medical director for NHS England , said: “Flu can be spread more easily by children, especially to vulnerable relatives such as older grandparents, those with heart or lung conditions and pregnant family.”

Back in December, health officials warned families that children’s natural tendency to spread the virus more quickly than adults - after contracting it at nursery or school - could be endangering elderly and pregnant relatives.

With the recent rise in cases of Japanese and Australian flu in the UK, parents might be thinking more about getting their child protected against the illness, if they haven’t already had their NHS vaccination.

Despite widespread awareness campaigns, many children in England are still not being immunised against flu, despite being eligible for the free jab.

At the start of November Public Health England figures showed only 14% of children aged two to three years old had received their vaccination.

According to NHS England, at the end of November, fewer than one in five school age children (18%) had had the nasal spray immunisation.

Doctor and TV presenter Ranj Singh believes part of the reason many parents do not take their children for the free vaccination is because parents are still hesitant about vaccines, he told HuffPost UK: “Parents should feel confident about the vaccines currently in use.”

Dr Singh believes that while the lack of uptake can be partially attributed to our busy lives and the additional organisation or admin involved, there is also a societal hesitance about vaccinations..

″We see this rolling out every year, that parents are a little hesitant about it.

“Naturally everyone who has some medical intervention is worried about potential side effects.”

“And with the connotations around other types of vaccines that have been reported in the media - a lot of which was not accurate - hesitance does still exist. The vaccines have been used around the world for a long time, with lots of experience and success.

“Vaccinating eligible children is the best tool we have to protect our kids and families from flu.”