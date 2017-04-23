Far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist frontrunner Emmanuel Macron look poised to move to the second and final round of the French presidential election, according estimation polls after voting closed.

A poll by Ipos Mori put Macron, the head of En Marche!, on 23.7 per cent with the National Front leader on 21.7 per cent. The official result is not expected until later on Sunday night.

The result, if it plays out as stands, represents a seismic shift in the French political landscape, with neither of the candidates from the mainstream left Socialists or the right-wing Republicans party - which have governed post-war France - making the run-off.

🗳️ #Presidentielle2017 ► Estimation Ipsos / @SopraSteria_fr à 20h du classement des candidats lors de ce premier tour pic.twitter.com/o6T4qBMGSq — Ipsos France (@IpsosFrance) April 23, 2017

Other polls had the pair tied.

France, TNS exit poll:



Macron (EM-*): 23%

Le Pen (FN-ENF): 23%

Melenchon (FI-LEFT): 19%

Fillon (LR-EPP): 19%

Hamon (PS-S&D): 7% — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) April 23, 2017

For months, polls have suggested Le Pen cannot win in a straight run-off against Macron, with a gap between the two as big as 26 per cent as Macron is likely to sweep up votes from the left and right in an anti-Le Pen alliance.

Ex-Prime Minister Francois Fillon, who was trailing the two leading candidates, said he will vote for Macron and urged his supporters to do the same.

Socialist Benoit Hamon, who was far behind, also quickly conceded defeat but declared “the left is not dead” and urged supporters to back Macron.

Clinton led Trump by 2-3 points

Remain led Leave by 1-2 points

Macron leads Le Pen by 26 points in runoff polls — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 23, 2017

A relative political novice, Macron founded his own political party, En Marche! (which translates roughly to “Onward!”).

After leaving investment banking in 2014, he served as Socialist President François Hollande’s economic minister until deciding to run for office last year.

For Le Pen, the election is the ultimate test of her efforts to bring the extreme-right National Front into the mainstream.

Le Pen took over the party’s leadership from her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, and has worked to clean up its image. Jean-Marie Le Pen made it through to the final two run-off in 2002 with 16.86% of the vote, and was crushed by Jacques Chirac.

Le Pen and Macron represent the starkest possible choice between two diametrically opposed visions of the European Union’s future and France’s place in it.

With Le Pen wanting France to leave the EU, and Macron wanting even closer cooperation between the bloc’s 28 member states, the projected outcome on Sunday means the presidential runoff would have undertones of a referendum on France’s EU membership.

“The French have expressed their desire for change. We’re clearly turning a page in French political history,” Macron said of the early results in a statement to Agence France-Presse.

The first-round vote whittled down the field of 11 candidates, and the top two will face off in a head-to-head contest on May 7.