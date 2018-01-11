These People Are Watching 'Friends' For The First Time And They Have Some Hot Takes You May Not Agree With

With the arrival of ‘Friends’ on Netflix UK, there’s - somewhat unbelievably - a whole new generation of people currently enjoying the show for the very first time. For those who remember the US sitcom from when it originally aired from 1994 to 2004 (and have continued to watch repeats ever since), it has been an eye-opening experience seeing them get acquainted with Chandler, Monica, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe and Joey.

It turns out some of their opinions stand in contrast to those held by seasoned fans’, and they can be separated into seven categories. 1. The Ones Who Think Ross Is Trash

Watching through Friends for the first time. Ross is a monster. What is Rachel seeing in him — Bee Wakefield (@Bee_Wakefield) January 5, 2018

I'm watching Friends all the way through for the first time and Ross is an absolute ass. WHY DO PEOPLE LIKE HIM? — Becky 🐾 (@Blupye) January 4, 2018

Watching Friends for the first time n all I can say is that Ross is an absolute turnip — ❣ Annie ❣ (@justmagica_l) January 6, 2018

after binging friends on netflix for the first time in my life I'm seriously considering making an Instagram feed of Ross Gellar being a problematic entitled misogynistic whiny douchecanoe — nugget (@reillywenel) January 1, 2018

I’ve been watching Friends for the first time: Ross is a dick and not funny. Phoebe needs more support from the gang. Not a fan of canned laughter. The duck is cool. The giant toy dog for the doll’s house was hilarious. #Friends — Lauren Maidens (@MaidensLauren) January 10, 2018

Okay, I'm saying Friends all the way through for the first time and I'm only at season 8 but... am I the only one that thinks Ross is the worst — julia crawford (@juliadcrawford) January 10, 2018

2. The Ones Who Believe Ross And Rachel WERE On A Break

My 14-year-old sister is watching Friends for the first time.



Her: I'm in season 3. Ross and Rachel were on a break!

Me: Oh, that's before it gets sad.

Her, panicked: What?!

Me, deadpan: They all die at the end.

Her: *tears*

Me: pic.twitter.com/xjWJW1KAum — Dr. Samantha Montano (@SamLMontano) January 4, 2018

So I’m watching friends for the first time, and I just want to say something.....



THEY WERE ON A BREAK. Like I understand why Rachel was hurt and upset, but come on!!!! They weren’t together! — Ashley Nagy (@nagyberryyy) December 28, 2017

watching Friends for the first time and Ross and Rachel were def on a break. I don’t know why people argue it was obviously a break — Clay Ingold (@ClayIngold) October 30, 2017

3. The Ones Who Question The Show’s Realism

There’s an episode of Friends where a group of 26 year olds are shocked that they drank 5 bottles of wine between 7 people over an entire evening and honestly that’s way more unrealistic than the massive apartment thing. — Rebecca Manning Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) January 9, 2018

Also, they don’t drink much booze? — Lauren Maidens (@MaidensLauren) January 10, 2018

Watching Friends for the first time, and not only is it unrealistic that Rachel and Monica can afford that apartment, but HOW does Ross afford to live on his own, in anther big apartment? — ✨V✨ (@Vickybentleyy) January 10, 2018

4. The Ones Who Think Monica Is Totally Underappreciated

Right so I started watching friends for the first time (I know) and can confirm Monica is next level thanks bye https://t.co/8NKe0JfMYF — Charl (@idkcharl) January 6, 2018

Watching Friends for the first time ever. Like Chandler and Rachel, Hate Ross, Joey creeps me out, Phoebe's fun in a scary way. And why does everyone mock Monica for trying to keep a clean, organized home? — Ellen Natalie (@EllenNatalie87) January 7, 2018

5. The Ones Who Think They Were All Bad Friends To Phoebe

Watching friends for the first time and honestly don't know why they don't help phoebe through her mental illness ?? #Friends#netflix — Alexis Colby (@AlexisC26659686) January 11, 2018

Another observation from watching Friends through for the first time. Why do none of the friends try to help Phoebe through her grief and with her childhood traumas? It's like they don't care. Poor Phoebe. — Bee Wakefield (@Bee_Wakefield) January 6, 2018

6. The Ones Who Had A Lot Of Thoughts About The Fashion

watching Friends properly for the first time. why does joey dress like a character from Queer as Folk. why do none of ross's clothes fit — james (@J_RSykes) January 8, 2018

watching #friends properly for the first time.....I just want all the outfits minus the awful shoes pic.twitter.com/G0Ux0aX1Se — alisha (@alishajordanXO) January 9, 2018

Watching Friends on Netflix and it’s basically just nipples — Big Ron Bentham OBE (@UncleRBenson) January 9, 2018

So first things first... my god the hair — Daniel Faulkner (@TheDanFaulkner) January 5, 2018

7. The Ones Who Don’t Think It’s Very PC

Watching #Friends for first time on #Netflix and wow is it not politically correct! Funny shit. Will keep watching! — Queen of Mean (@golfergem) January 10, 2018

