All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    11/01/2018 15:55 GMT

    These People Are Watching 'Friends' For The First Time And They Have Some Hot Takes You May Not Agree With

    Could they *be* any later to the party?

    With the arrival of ‘Friends’ on Netflix UK, there’s - somewhat unbelievably - a whole new generation of people currently enjoying the show for the very first time. 

    For those who remember the US sitcom from when it originally aired from 1994 to 2004 (and have continued to watch repeats ever since), it has been an eye-opening experience seeing them get acquainted with Chandler, Monica, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe and Joey. 

    It turns out some of their opinions stand in contrast to those held by seasoned fans’, and they can be separated into seven categories. 

    1. The Ones Who Think Ross Is Trash

    2. The Ones Who Believe Ross And Rachel WERE On A Break

    3. The Ones Who Question The Show’s Realism

    4. The Ones Who Think Monica Is Totally Underappreciated

    5. The Ones Who Think They Were All Bad Friends To Phoebe 

    6. The Ones Who Had A Lot Of Thoughts About The Fashion

    7. The Ones Who Don’t Think It’s Very PC

    The entire series of ‘Friends’ is available to stream on Netflix now. 

    Minor 'Friends' Characters We Wish We'd Seen More Of
    MORE:uktvnostalgiafriends

    Conversations