Despite ending more than a decade ago, ‘Friends’ remains as popular as ever, so it’s no surprise to hear that fan event FriendsFest is returning for a third year.

The immersive experience, which allows fanatics of the US sitcom to feel as like they’re living it up in New York City like Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey, Rachel and Ross, proved to be a huge hit when it launched in 2015, with tickets selling out in minutes.

After it returned last year with a UK tour, organisers are taking the exhibition out on the road again, but this time with even more additions and experiences to enjoy.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2017 event:

When is FriendsFest 2017 on?

FriendsFest opened on 7 July in Sheffield, and is travelling to six UK cities over the next few months, wrapping up in London in September.

What cities is it visiting?

7-16 July - Sheffield, Hillsborough Park

21-30 July - Cardiff, Bute Park

4-13 August - Manchester, Heaton Park

18-27 August - Oxfordshire, Blenheim Palace

1-10 September - Essex, Hylands House

15-24 September - London, Clissold Park

What’s new this year?

This time around, fans can play foosball and chill out in the barcaloungers in a full scale replica of Joey and Chandler’s apartment. You’ll also be able to cross the corridor to Monica and Rachel’s, which is returning once again.

There’s also the addition of some never-before-seen memorabilia and props that were used in the show.