If you ever dreamed of being on ‘Fun House’, your childhood hopes are about to come true, as the legendary kids TV series is coming back as a live attraction. Organisers have launched a page to help raise money to recreate the set and open it to members of the public in London.

ITV

They are trying to raise £650,000 through crowd-funding site indiegogo to help bring the plan to life, with fans now able to purchase tickets to help raise the money. Early birds can purchase a ticket for as little as £25 each, or £150 for a team of six. Host Pat Sharp and his assistants, twins Melanie and Martina, have also said they will return to host for those who purchase VIP tickets. If the campaign is successful, the live attraction will open at a central London location in early 2018.