*UPDATE*: Fyre Festival has, perhaps unsurprisingly, been postponed.

*UPDATE 2*: The official Twitter account for The Bahamas islands has posted a statement.

If you’ve had a bad week at the office then fear not, as we have definitive proof that things could be worse: Enter Fyre Festival.

The “luxury music festival” was co-organised by Ja Rule, and tickets - which cost up to $12,000 - included flights on “Custom-branded Boeing 737s” from Miami and accommodation in a fancy-sounding “geodesic domes”.

The plan was that revellers would currently be partying on the Exumas Islands, with acts including Blink-182, Skepta and Major Lazer scheduled to perform.

Unfortunately, things haven’t exactly gone to plan.