*UPDATE*: Fyre Festival has, perhaps unsurprisingly, been postponed.
*UPDATE 2*: The official Twitter account for The Bahamas islands has posted a statement.
If you’ve had a bad week at the office then fear not, as we have definitive proof that things could be worse: Enter Fyre Festival.
The “luxury music festival” was co-organised by Ja Rule, and tickets - which cost up to $12,000 - included flights on “Custom-branded Boeing 737s” from Miami and accommodation in a fancy-sounding “geodesic domes”.
The plan was that revellers would currently be partying on the Exumas Islands, with acts including Blink-182, Skepta and Major Lazer scheduled to perform.
Unfortunately, things haven’t exactly gone to plan.
In a move that appeared foreshadow the events of the past 24 hours, Blink-182 announced that they would not be performing on Thursday (27 April).
Since the doors at the festival opened, a number of Twitter users have documented their experiences, and to be honest, we’re going to just let the posts from the event - especially William N. Finley IV’s - do the talking:
The festival’s organisers have shared an update on Instagram, explaining that “things got off to an unexpected start at day one”, adding that ticket holders who are yet to make their way to the island will not be able to travel there.
The caption underneath a pain orange Instagram post reads: “FOR THOSE CURRENTLY ON GREAT EXUMA: We are working to comfortably accommodate guests and deliver a great experience. If you have needs, please head to the “BLUE HOUSE” on the main festival site. Security, first aid, and Fyre Festival staff are here to assist immediately, 24/7.
“FOR THOSE WITH PENDING TRAVEL TO THE EXUMAS TOMORROW: Due to circumstances beyond our control, and in line with a culture of safety, all inbound charter flights to the Exumas have been canceled. Your ticket and any funds uploaded to your RFID band will be refunded.
“Thank you for bearing with us as we work through the growing pains that every first year event experiences. Revised itinerary information will be shared soon for the remainder of this weekend and weekend two.”
A second Fyre event is scheduled to take place next weekend. HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Fyre Festival for comment (and to find out if the second weekend will go ahead).
We’ve also contacted representatives for a handful of acts scheduled to play, to find out whether they will be taking to the stage at either weekend.
A spokesperson for Major Lazer declined to comment on the matter.