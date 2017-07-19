While many questioned why Ed was included in the episode at all, Jeremy has insisted that his small musical role was a good addition to the show.

Jeremy went on to say he felt people were not willing to give Ed a chance, adding: “People interrogated it too much, they’re bringing so much of his [superstar] presence into the thing which is far beyond what anybody was thinking going into it.

“He is known to the producers of the show and some of the cast, and he’s a gigantic fan of the show. As everybody knows, the show really eschews stunt casting—it’s never, ever done that.”

In the wake of the backlash, Ed deleted his Twitter account, having admitted weeks prior that he was fed up of being on the receiving end of negative comments, which he said were becoming a “head fuck” for him.