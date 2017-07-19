‘Game Of Thrones’ director Jeremy Podeswa has jumped to the defence of Ed Sheeran, after his cameo in the series opener didn’t exactly win over fans of the show.
While many questioned why Ed was included in the episode at all, Jeremy has insisted that his small musical role was a good addition to the show.
He told Newsweek: “I think Ed did a lovely job—he’s a lovely actor and a lovely person.
“He was appropriate for the part because he needed to sing. If people didn’t know who Ed was, they wouldn’t have thought about it twice.
“The hoo-ha seems to be from things that are outside of the world of the show. In the world of the show he did a lovely job, and he looks like he belongs in that world.”
Jeremy went on to say he felt people were not willing to give Ed a chance, adding: “People interrogated it too much, they’re bringing so much of his [superstar] presence into the thing which is far beyond what anybody was thinking going into it.
“He is known to the producers of the show and some of the cast, and he’s a gigantic fan of the show. As everybody knows, the show really eschews stunt casting—it’s never, ever done that.”
In the wake of the backlash, Ed deleted his Twitter account, having admitted weeks prior that he was fed up of being on the receiving end of negative comments, which he said were becoming a “head fuck” for him.