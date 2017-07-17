Ed Sheeran makes his much-talked about ‘Game Of Thrones’ appearance in the season seven premiere, which airs in the UK tonight (Monday 17 July) - almost 24 hours after US viewers saw him in action.
Unfortunately, Ed may want to stay away from the reviews - and Twitter… - as his star turn didn’t exactly impress.
As the Guardian explains, Ed’s brief appearance saw him play a Lannister, whose main job was to sing a song by the campfire before watching on as Arya Stark spoke. In their words, “Sheeran’s much-heralded Game of Thrones appearance was a dud”. Ouch.
Here’s what other critics had to say…
“Ed Sheeran popped up for an incredibly unsubtle cameo (I’m trying to block it out my mind).”
“As if Arya hasn’t suffered enough, she stumbled upon an impromptu woodland performance by the ginger pop hobbit.”
“A cameo by platinum-selling recording artist Ed Sheeran was far too distracting to be really worthwhile.”
And as for the fans’ verdict, sadly it doesn’t get much better…
Sorry Ed… maybe stick to performing in future?
The return of ‘Game Of Thrones’ is one of the most hotly-anticipated TV moments of 2017 and while it’s the penultimate season, bosses have confirmed numerous spin-off pilots are in the works.
A HBO spokeswoman announced the broadcaster has made a new deal with author George RR Martin back in May, stating: “We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.”