Ed Sheeran makes his much-talked about ‘Game Of Thrones’ appearance in the season seven premiere, which airs in the UK tonight (Monday 17 July) - almost 24 hours after US viewers saw him in action.

Unfortunately, Ed may want to stay away from the reviews - and Twitter… - as his star turn didn’t exactly impress.

HBO Ed in 'Game Of Thrones'

As the Guardian explains, Ed’s brief appearance saw him play a Lannister, whose main job was to sing a song by the campfire before watching on as Arya Stark spoke. In their words, “Sheeran’s much-heralded Game of Thrones appearance was a dud”. Ouch.

Here’s what other critics had to say…

“Ed Sheeran popped up for an incredibly unsubtle cameo (I’m trying to block it out my mind).”

“As if Arya hasn’t suffered enough, she stumbled upon an impromptu woodland performance by the ginger pop hobbit.”

“A cameo by platinum-selling recording artist Ed Sheeran was far too distracting to be really worthwhile.”

And as for the fans’ verdict, sadly it doesn’t get much better…

people: I’m so excited for GAME OF THRONES to return!!!!



game of thrones: *poop montage followed by ed sheeran cameo* — David Sims (@davidlsims) July 17, 2017

This Ed Sheeran cameo is the definition of unnecessary. #GameOfThrones — Jason Carlos (@jaarlos) July 17, 2017

LMAO the Ed Sheeran cameo WHAT 😂😂😂😂 #GameofThrones7 — Amanda Jensen (@_amandajensen_) July 17, 2017

That Ed Sheeran cameo was on the level of Jimmy Fallon randomly appearing in Band of Brothers for exactly NO reason — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) July 17, 2017

The ed sheeran cameo was obvious as hell and weirdly out of place good lord #GameOfThrones — Jeremy Scherer (@JeremyScherer) July 17, 2017

LMFAO IS THAT ED SHEERAN I FORGOT HE WAS GONNA CAMEO #GOTS7 pic.twitter.com/kARITP41qS — edgelord allan poe (@haarleyquin) July 17, 2017

Sorry Ed… maybe stick to performing in future?

The return of ‘Game Of Thrones’ is one of the most hotly-anticipated TV moments of 2017 and while it’s the penultimate season, bosses have confirmed numerous spin-off pilots are in the works.

A HBO spokeswoman announced the broadcaster has made a new deal with author George RR Martin back in May, stating: “We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.”

Game of Thrones' most significant deaths