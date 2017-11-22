‘Game Of Thrones’ Hack Investigation Sees US Prosecutors Charge Iranian Man

US prosecutors have charged an Iranian man for hacking HBO and stealing ‘Game Of Thrones’ scripts.

The individual, Behzad Mesri, then allegedly tried to blackmail the network for $6 million (£4.5 million), and now faces computer fraud, wire fraud, extortion and identity theft charges.

Acting US attorney Joon Kim shared the news at a Manhattan press conference, stating authorities believe Mesri is in Iran, though they did not comment on his exact whereabouts.