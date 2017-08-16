Episode six of the latest series has been shared on numerous illegal download websites, after HBO Spain accidentally uploaded it to their online streaming service five days before it was due to be released.

Another ‘Game Of Thrones’ season seven episode has leaked, but this time it’s HBO themselves who are responsible, rather than hackers.

Reddit users claim that it was live on the site for an hour - which was more than enough time for users to illegally rip it - before being taken down.

HBO is yet to comment on the leak and the news comes just one day after the arrest of four people in India, in relation to the leak of episode four of the current series.

On Monday (14 August), hackers leaked episodes of several other HBO shows, including ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, ‘Insecure’ and a comedy special, though these recent arrests are related to the one specific ‘Game Of Thrones’ leak.

HBO said they will not be issuing a statement each time a show was leaked, explaining: “It has been widely reported that there was a cyber-incident at HBO.

“The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention.

“That is a game we are not going to participate in.”