Police in India have arrested four people in conjunction with the illegal leak of an episode of ‘Game Of Thrones’.
Earlier this month, the fourth episode of the fantasy show’s penultimate series was leaked online days before it had been scheduled to debut on HBO on US television.
Of the four arrested, three are employees of Prime Focus Technology, the company who look after the series before it appears on the Indian streaming site Hotstar.
The fourth is a former employee of the company, which has lodged a complaint with the police, as reported by the BBC.
On Monday (14 August), hackers leaked episodes of several other HBO shows, including ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, ‘Insecure’ and a comedy special, though these recent arrests are related to the one specific ‘Game Of Thrones’ leak.
HBO has said they will not be issuing a statement each time a show was leaked, claiming: “It has been widely reported that there was a cyber-incident at HBO.
“The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention.
“That is a game we are not going to participate in.”
The seventh, and penultimate, series of ‘Game Of Thrones’ is currently airing on HBO in the US every Sunday evening, with each episode debuting on Sky Atlantic here in the UK the following night.
While there’s been plenty to pick apart in the new series, its most divisive moment was arguably a musical cameo from singer Ed Sheeran, who polarised viewers when he made a brief appearance in the series opener.