Police in India have arrested four people in conjunction with the illegal leak of an episode of ‘Game Of Thrones’.

Earlier this month, the fourth episode of the fantasy show’s penultimate series was leaked online days before it had been scheduled to debut on HBO on US television.

Of the four arrested, three are employees of Prime Focus Technology, the company who look after the series before it appears on the Indian streaming site Hotstar.

The fourth is a former employee of the company, which has lodged a complaint with the police, as reported by the BBC.