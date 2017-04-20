‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 is on its way, in case you were wondering.

The first half of the final series will debut on 17 July on both sides of the Atlantic, with many fans’ questions still to be answered.

Do these brand new images help at all? Well, from first glance it looks as though Meera and Bran are still fugitives, Tormund has stood his ground regarding Brienne of Tarth and, arguably most significantly, Tyrion and Daenerys have made it to land. Will this bring them any nearer the Throne, in any real sense?

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones Season 7