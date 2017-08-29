The hotly-anticipated ‘Game Of Thrones’ season seven finale finally aired on Monday and let’s just say, there was a lot going on.

By now, you should know the drill here but just in case: There are spoilers ahead. Stop reading now if you haven’t seen the finale, ok? Right then…

HBO Here's a generic picture that doesn't spoil any of what's coming up

The episode saw two developments between Jon Snow And Daenerys Targaryen, the first being that after plenty of tension, they were seen having sex.

The second, of course, was the revelation that they’re related, as it was confirmed that Jon is the son of Daenerys’ brother Rhaegar and Lyanna Stark.

It should be said that Jon and Daenerys were blissfully unaware of their family connection but yeah. Gross.

Obviously, this sparked some stunned reactions - as some fans actually suggested this incest might be ok...

After recent discovery I don't think Jon snow should be making love to darnearys #GoT #heirtothethrone — Casey Mercil (@CaseyMercil) August 28, 2017

Explaining the relation of Jon Snow & Daenerys really ruined the whole sex scene.



Looked so right but it's just so wrong 😩 — Tia shanice (@Tiashaniceee) August 28, 2017

My take away in this season of Game of Thrones is that nothing furthers a plot more like incest 😂 — wizard of ÖZ (@ThatguyDavy) August 29, 2017

Never seen so many people defend incest. #GameOfThrones — Frankie Massingham (@The_Gr8_FJ) August 29, 2017

Okay #GameOfThrones WHAT AN EPISODE! The one and only time I was routing for incest 😂🙈 — Louise (@Tattooed_Louise) August 29, 2017

Gotta love the Game of Thrones fans who are like "BUT this incest is DIFFERENT" after the last episode. — Ash Albarn (@AshAlbarnXXX) August 29, 2017

The episode’s other main event was the death of Littlefinger, which prompted these tweets:

I'hv always hated Little Finger 😂. But Damn! He's a great Actor gotta give him that✊🏾#GameOfThrones — shuaib_Db (@shuaib_DB) August 29, 2017

After seeing 24 hours worth of #GameOfThrones finale tweets, it appears I was the only person on Twitter that was a fan of #littlefinger — Mike Terril (@MikeTerril) August 29, 2017

Watching Arya slit open Littlefinger's throat so swiftly with his own dagger is the most satisfying thing to watch. #GameOfThrones — LadyFartsalot (@elianatang) August 29, 2017