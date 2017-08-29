The hotly-anticipated ‘Game Of Thrones’ season seven finale finally aired on Monday and let’s just say, there was a lot going on.
By now, you should know the drill here but just in case: There are spoilers ahead. Stop reading now if you haven’t seen the finale, ok? Right then…
The episode saw two developments between Jon Snow And Daenerys Targaryen, the first being that after plenty of tension, they were seen having sex.
The second, of course, was the revelation that they’re related, as it was confirmed that Jon is the son of Daenerys’ brother Rhaegar and Lyanna Stark.
It should be said that Jon and Daenerys were blissfully unaware of their family connection but yeah. Gross.
Obviously, this sparked some stunned reactions - as some fans actually suggested this incest might be ok...
The episode’s other main event was the death of Littlefinger, which prompted these tweets:
The eighth and final season of ‘Game Of Thrones’ is sadly a long way off and slated for release in mid-2019. It’s a good job we aren’t impatient, isn’t it? *gulps*