‘Game Of Thrones’ fans officially have a date for their diaries, as it’s been confirmed that series 7 will premiere on Monday 17 July. The news was shared via a Facebook Live video, which showed a block of ice melting to eventually reveal the date.

HBO It took over an hour for this to be revealed

It came following the release of a poster for the episodes, which was first shown to fans by Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday night (8 March). While the image didn’t explicitly give anything away regarding what we should be keeping an eye out for in terms of plot, the mixing of fire and ice on the poster appears to hint that one hotly-anticipated meeting might finally be taking place:

HBO

Fans have speculated that it could be a reference to Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, who it was recently suggested would finally cross paths this series. Intriguingly, there’s no mention of any date for when we can see series seven on our screens, which is particularly noteworthy as the new run will be shorter than in previous years. While the first six series were made up of 10 episodes, the new one will contain just seven.

HBO Emilia Clarke's character will be involved in an epic meeting