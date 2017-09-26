Gay Teen Asks Friend's Mum Permission To Attend Girl-Only Sleepover, Her Response Is Perfect

When Mason Brian Barclay’s friend Houston Shelton was hosting a sleepover recently he really wanted to attend. But unfortunately, her mum had made a same-sex rule.

So the teenager, from Indiana, decided to take matters into his own hands and send a text directly to Houston’s mum, asking permission to attend.

“This is Mason Brian Barclay, I am one of Houston’s new best friends,” he said.

“If she had people over on Friday, would I, a very homosexual male, be able to take part in the sleepover?”