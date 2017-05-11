Veteran actor Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93, it has been confirmed.
The actor, who became well-known thanks to roles in ‘Worzel Gummidge’ And ‘Catweazle’, died on Wednesday 10 May.
The news was revealed on Twitter by BBC Newsbeat reporter Lizo Mzimba:
“Sad news. Actor Geoffrey Bayldon, best known for playing Catweazle and Worzel Gummidge’s Crowman has passed away aged 93 his agency says,” he wrote.
Many fans then rushed to share their condolences on Twitter:
Geoffrey has plenty of TV credits to his name, but is most famous for playing the title character in ‘Catweazle’ and Crowman in ‘Worzel Gummidge’.
He began his career by training at the Old Vic Theatre School, and trod the boards in a number of productions before turning his attention to television and film.
Most recently, he popped up in ‘New Tricks’ and ‘My Family’ shortly before retiring in 2010.
He also famously turned down playing the Time Lord in ‘Doctor Who’ on two separate occasions.
Explaining that he didn’t regret saying no to the job, he later told Sci-Fi Bulletin: “I’ve never been in love with sci-fi. It doesn’t terribly interest me. I turned it down simply because I’d been playing old men and I didn’t want to play any more.”