A post-mortem examination into the cause of George Michael’s death has been inconclusive, Thames Valley Police have confirmed.

Their statement adds that “further tests will now be carried out” to determine what happened.

Chris Radburn/PA Wire George Michael

George’s partner of four years, Fadi Fawaz, found the musician dead in his bed, on Christmas Day.

He later posted on Twitter, writing: “It’s a Xmas I will never forget - finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx.”

Speaking at the time, George’s former manager Michael Lippman added that he believed the singer had died from heart failure, stating that there was “no foul play whatsoever”.

Steve Parsons/PA Wire Many floral tributes have been left at George's Goring-on-Thames residence

Tributes form George’s collaborators, fans and admirers poured out online, and Elton John later lamented his passing during a Las Vegas concert, breaking down during a rendition of their duet, ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’.

“I only wish George was here to sing it with me,” he said, as he appeared to be in tears.

Meanwhile, George’s former longtime partner has spoken out to express his grief at the passing of the man with whom he shared his life for 13 years.

Texan art dealer Kenny Goss said he was “heartbroken” about the death of his “dear friend and long-time love”, adding: “He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much.”

George and Kenny were together until 2009, although the star didn’t reveal they had split until 2011. He is believed to have got together with Fadi Fawaz the following year.

George Michael at 50

George Michael at 50 1 of 49 PA-10686884 Share this slide: