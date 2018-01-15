George Osborne has faced online mockery after a four-year-old tweet hailing Carillion’s part in his ‘long-term economic plan’ was shared widely as the construction firm went bust.

Tens of thousands of jobs and a host of government contracts are under threat after the crisis-hit firm was forced to enter liquidation on Monday.

The Wolverhampton-based firm employs around 20,000 people in Britain and is involved in a number of government projects, including HS2, new hospitals in Liverpool and Smethwick, and the provision of school dinners for 30,000 pupils.

But not so long ago, Osborne, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, was keen to boast about the Tory government helping broker a deal for the company.