George Shelley’s late sister Harriet died after being struck by a car outside of a Stormzy concert, an inquest has heard.

The 21-year-old midwifery student died in May, after being hit by a vehicle and suffering brain injuries.

On Tuesday (19 September), an inquest heard the accident occurred after she attempted to cross a road outside the O2 Academy in Bristol on 28 April, stepping out from between a stationary lorry and a coach.

She died due to the injuries sustained in the incident, after eight days in Bristol’s Southmead Hospital.

Following the inquest, Harriet’s family issued a statement insisting they didn’t blame anyone for the accident, saying: “Our Harriet was a beautiful young woman with a huge lust for life and had great ambitions.

“Throughout her time at Birmingham, she delivered countless babies into the world and touched many lives. What happened on that night was an accident in all respects. We as a family do not blame anyone, or look to point the finger.”

In the wake of Harriet’s death, ‘X Factor’ singer and ‘I’m A Celebrity’ finalist George took some time out from social media, but eventually returned with a heartfelt tribute to his beloved sister.

He wrote at the time: “I will never accept that you’re gone. You will always be with me. My best friend, my sister, my angel. Too pure and too beautiful to walk among humans, you now exist somewhere else, and I am honoured to have had the privilege to spend 21 years with you by my side.

“Don’t get used to it up there without me, I’ll see you soon beautiful girl.”

