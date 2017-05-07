All Sections
    07/05/2017 11:25 BST | Updated 07/05/2017 11:29 BST

    ‘I’m A Celebrity’ Star George Shelley In Mourning As Sister Dies After Being Hit By A Car

    RIP.

    Former ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ star George Shelley is in mourning following the death of his younger sister.

    Harriet Shelley suffered severe head injuries in the accident in Bristol on 28 April.

    Missing my fave @georgeshelley 💙

    A post shared by Harriet_shelley (@harriet_shelley) on

    The 21-year-old had been in intensive care at Bristol’s Southmead Hospital since the accident, and had stabilised, but her condition worsened and a close family friend confirmed she had died on Saturday.

    Her mother, Toni Harris, has been at her bedside since the accident and said her daughter was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”, adding that nobody was to blame for the accident.

    She told The Sun: “Everybody at Southmead Hospital has been amazing, they have been working 24/7 to make sure she is alright.

    “I would like to thank everyone in Clevedon for praying for our daughter.

    “They have been holding church services, Bristol’s Buddha centre has also been helping – everybody across different religions have been so amazing.”

    George has yet to comment on his sister’s death.

