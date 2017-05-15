George Shelley has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late sister, following her death earlier this month.

Harriet Shelley died aged just 21, after being hit by a car in Bristol.

Returning to social media for the first time since her death, former Union J singer George said he would “never accept” his sister was no longer with him.

Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, he wrote: “I will never accept that you’re gone. You will always be with me.

“My best friend, my sister, my angel. Too pure and too beautiful to walk among humans, you now exist somewhere else, and I am honoured to have had the privilege to spend 21 years with you by my side.

“Don’t get used to it up there without me, I’ll see you soon beautiful girl. I love you Harriet.”

Instagram George Shelley with sister Harriet, who died earlier this month

Harriet had been in intensive care since her accident, but her condition worsened, and a friend confirmed she had died on Saturday 6 May.

After news of her death broke, George’s former Union J bandmates Josh Cuthbert, Jaymi Hensley and JJ Hamblett were among the first to pay their respects on Twitter.

The ‘I’m A Celebrity’ 2015 runner-up left the ‘X Factor’ band shortly after his appearance on the ITV reality show, and was replaced by Casey Johnson, who has since left the group.

