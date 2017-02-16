For the latest in our WISE WORDS interview series - where stars from a whole range of fields share the important life lessons they’ve learned along the way - we’re posing some of the big questions to journalist GILES COREN.

Once called “the angriest man in Britain”, Giles is a longtime journalist, most recently for The Times. He has encountered more than his share of controversy, but professes himself officially serene these days after years of psycho-analysis. He has co-starred with Sue Perkins in ‘Edwardian Supersize Me’ and ‘The Supersizers Go’ series for the BBC.

He was named Food and Drink Writer of the Year at the British Press Awards in 2005, and is still the Times’ resident restaurant critic. He has teamed up with online restaurant booking website OpenTable for their latest poll into how many people complain about their meal, and which city has the most complainers. To mark this association, Giles sat down with HuffPostUK for some Wise Words...

What do you do to switch off?

I sleep. I sleep nine hours every night, I have a little nap after lunch, and, if I’m going out for dinner, I sneak in an extra one before I head out.

How do you deal with any negativity that comes your way?

I used to be a very angry person, I used to throw things and break them. Then I had five years of constant psycho-analysis, and I don’t get angry any more. Saying that, on Twitter I swear at people all the time, but I find that if I say ‘You’re so sexist and racist’ – pretty much in response to anything – they soon go away.

When and where are you at your happiest?

When my children are asleep.