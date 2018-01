For those not ready to give up the festive spirit just yet, and still in need of a way to seriously unwind, Glasgow’s newly opened ‘Gin Spa’ could be right up your street.

According to its owner the spa is one of a kind; the first to make gin into a body rub, as well as a gastronomic delight.

With some 70% of the United Kingdom’s gin is distilled in Scotland, the spa relies on spirits distilled by craftsmen using locally sourced ingredients.