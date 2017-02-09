Gino D’Acampo Reveals Why He’d Never Want ‘Great British Bake Off’ Job

With his cookery expertise and love of a good innuendo, Gino D’Acampo would be a choux-in for ‘The Great British Bake Off’, but he’s now revealed why he’d never want a job on the show.
The ‘This Morning’ chef has admitted he doesn’t enjoy the competition element of the baking hit, which currently has a vacancy for a new judge and two new presenters.
Speaking to The Huffington Post UK, Gino claimed he doesn’t see himself as the next Mary Berry.
“To be honest, I’m not mad about constantly turning cookery into some kind of competition,” he said.
“It can become too stressful and cooking is something that should be enjoyed I think.”
And while we won’t be seeing him team up with Paul Hollywood any time soon, there is one of his contemporaries the Italian cook would like to share the screen with.
“Do you know what? I always have fun with the wonderful Ainsley Harriott,” he said. “He’s a terrific chef and very underrated, by the way, in my opinion.”
‘This Morning’ producers, if you’re reading this, that needs to happen.
Gino is currently appearing in a new series of films for the ITV daytime show, called ‘Gino At Your Service’, which sees him work alongside various service men and women, before serving them up a delicious meal.
“We tend to take for granted many services that help us - for example the police, the fire brigade, refuse disposal/bin men, and the ambulance service and we forget that these groups of people are actually doing an amazing job day in day out,” he said.
“So ‘This Morning’ and I thought it would be a great idea to spend some time with them at their workplace, and, of course, to thank them after a shift I’ll cook up a little something for them as well.”
‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV, with ‘Gino At Your Service’ airing on Thursdays.