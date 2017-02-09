Gino D’Acampo Reveals Why He’d Never Want ‘Great British Bake Off’ Job

The ‘This Morning’ chef has admitted he doesn’t enjoy the competition element of the baking hit, which currently has a vacancy for a new judge and two new presenters.

With his cookery expertise and love of a good innuendo, Gino D’Acampo would be a choux-in for ‘The Great British Bake Off’ , but he’s now revealed why he’d never want a job on the show.

Speaking to The Huffington Post UK, Gino claimed he doesn’t see himself as the next Mary Berry.

“To be honest, I’m not mad about constantly turning cookery into some kind of competition,” he said.

“It can become too stressful and cooking is something that should be enjoyed I think.”

And while we won’t be seeing him team up with Paul Hollywood any time soon, there is one of his contemporaries the Italian cook would like to share the screen with.

“Do you know what? I always have fun with the wonderful Ainsley Harriott,” he said. “He’s a terrific chef and very underrated, by the way, in my opinion.”

‘This Morning’ producers, if you’re reading this, that needs to happen.