All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    08/03/2017 10:49 GMT

    Tom Fletcher Reveals Wife Giovanna Was Body-Shamed By A&E Staff After Giving Birth

    'They were meant to be looking after us.'

    Giovanna Fletcher is not one to shy away from speaking openly about her post-baby body and her experience of being publicly body shamed after giving birth to her second son, Buddy.

    But now her husband Tom Fletcher has let slip that the comments were actually made by a member of staff in A&E, and not by a random fan. 

    YouTube/ThisMorning

    Appearing on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ on Tuesday 7 March, the parents were talking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about Giovanna’s new book, ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’, and her candid approach to body image.

    The mum-of-two brought up the incident, which she first revealed in an Instagram post back in March 2016,

    She explained that eleven days after she gave birth someone said about her: “Oh look, mummy’s still got her tummy.” 

    A few days ago I had a near stranger point at my stomach, laugh and say 'Oh look, Mummy's still got her tummy'. This was eleven days after giving birth. I was so shocked I laughed. But the words have stuck with me. Obviously. It wasn't left there either as there was another comment about my face 'slimming down'. More than anything, I was baffled over the stranger's need to share her thoughts... Yes, I still have a bump. But that bump kept my little baby boy safe for a whole nine months. That bump has filled my world with even more love and light than I knew possible. That bump is a miracle worker... My bump will slowly go over time, but I'll never stop being thankful to it and my body for everything it's given me. #spreadlove ❤️ xx

    A photo posted by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher) on

    Previously, the couple suggested that this happened in a park with a stranger who asked for a selfie, but the ex-McFly singer put the record straight and revealed it was actually a member of staff in hospital.

    Shocked by her husband’s revelation, Giovanna, who also has a three-year-old son Buzz, said: “I’ve never said that.”

    Despite clearly being embarrassed, the mum then went on to say: “They were meant to be looking after us.”

    The pair have not commented further on which hospital they were being treated at when the incident took place.

    ‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV. 

    Also on HuffPost
    Mums Beautiful Bodies
    MORE:parentsnew parentsmumsthis morningmum bodgiovanna fletchertom fletcher

    Conversations