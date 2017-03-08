Tom Fletcher Reveals Wife Giovanna Was Body-Shamed By A&E Staff After Giving Birth

Giovanna Fletcher is not one to shy away from speaking openly about her post-baby body and her experience of being publicly body shamed after giving birth to her second son, Buddy. But now her husband Tom Fletcher has let slip that the comments were actually made by a member of staff in A&E, and not by a random fan.

Appearing on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ on Tuesday 7 March, the parents were talking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about Giovanna’s new book, ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’, and her candid approach to body image. The mum-of-two brought up the incident, which she first revealed in an Instagram post back in March 2016, She explained that eleven days after she gave birth someone said about her: “Oh look, mummy’s still got her tummy.”

Previously, the couple suggested that this happened in a park with a stranger who asked for a selfie, but the ex-McFly singer put the record straight and revealed it was actually a member of staff in hospital. Shocked by her husband’s revelation, Giovanna, who also has a three-year-old son Buzz, said: “I’ve never said that.” Despite clearly being embarrassed, the mum then went on to say: “They were meant to be looking after us.” The pair have not commented further on which hospital they were being treated at when the incident took place. ‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV.