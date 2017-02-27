A dad had a pretty awkward encounter with his daughter’s teacher after she told her school he “has lots of weed at home” and even grows it, too.

The adorable youngster innocently recounted to her dad, Dax Holt, on camera what she had told the teacher after he was pulled up and asked about it.

“Weed is not good for you and we have a lot of it,” Skylar said with a serious look on her face.

“Did you tell them we have a lot of weed in our house?” her dad replied.

“Yeah, a lot of it,” the daughter answered.