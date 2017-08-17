Dozens of firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a warehouse in Glasgow.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that more than 50 firefighters are working to contain the fire in the warehouse on Blochairn Road.
Emergency services were called to the Blochairn Fruit Market at 3.44am.
Shocking photos and videos shared on social media show the market in flames as smoke billows over the city.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that 12 appliances, four aerial appliances and support units attended the scene.
A spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews are using high powered hoses to tackle and contain the flames.”
Smoke could reportedly be seen clearly from about a mile away.
Workers on the site were evacuated and there are no reports of any injuries.
Local road closures are in place and there are speed restrictions in place on the M8 due to poor visibility from the smoke.
Police Scotland said: “At around 4am police were called to reports of a fire within a warehouse in Blochairn Road, Glasgow.
“Emergency services are in attendance and nobody is thought to be injured.
“A joint investigation between police and fire services will be carried out to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”