Country music legend Glen Campbell has died at the age of 81.
His family confirmed he had passed away in a statement on his official website, following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2011.
The full statement reads: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
“Glen is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, TN; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace “Shorty” and Gerald.
“In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page .
“A personal statement from Kim Campbell will follow. The family appreciates your prayers and respect for their privacy at this time.”
During his 60-year career, the singer sold over 45 million records, scoring huge hits with the likes of ‘Country Boy’, ‘Gentle on My Mind’, and his most well-known song, ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’.
He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and won 10 Grammy Awards as well as 10 Academy of Country Music Awards.
His daughter, Ashley, paid tribute to her father on twitter, sharing a poignant photo of her holding his hand.
She wrote: “Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love.”
Glen’s fellow music stars also paid tribute to the singer, with Dolly Parton describing him as “one of the greatest voices of all time” in video she shared on Twitter.
