‘Gogglebox’ star Chris Steed has married his partner of three years, Tony Butland, in an emotional ceremony in Brighton. Chris, who appears on the Channel 4 show with his ex-boyfriend Stephen Webb, admitted he was a “blubbering mess” as he tied the knot at the city’s Grand Hotel.

Nick Ford Chris and Nick got hitched in their hometown of Brighton.

The 41-year-old said: “There was so much love in the room - everything went perfectly and I am the happiest man alive. “From the moment we woke up to when we said goodbye to the last guests in the early hours everyone said they’d never felt such energy at a wedding before. “Their reaction made it even more special.”

Nick Ford Chris admitted he was a "blubbering mess" during the ceremony at Brighton's Grand Hotel.

Chris’s ‘Gogglebox’ co-star was an usher and did a reading, which managed to make Chris cry. Chris said: “Stephen and I are still incredibly good friends and he summed it all up for me when he said that the whole day was magical. He was an usher and also did an amazing reading which made me cry.” Chris wore an aqua marine Dolce and Gabbana silk suit with a ivory bow tie for his big day, while Tony opted for an ivory suit with floral decorations and a deep-red shirt and bow tie. Even their four-tiered wedding cake had miniature models of the happy couple in their wedding suits with their beloved pets.

Nick Ford The wedding cake featured miniature versions of the happy couple - complete with replica wedding suits and their pets.

Each table at the wedding was named after one of Chris and Tony’s favourite divas, including Barbra Streisand, Shirley Bassey, Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler and Julie Andrews. Ahead of his big day, Chris underwent an £8,000 hair transplant with the surgeon Asim Shahmalak from Crown Clinic in Manchester - his third hair procedure in the last five years.

Crown Clinic Before and after: Chris underwent another hair transplant ahead of his big day.

Chris said: “I am so glad that I got my hair done. I look 10 years younger. I am hairdresser and I love doing flamboyant styles for my client - now I can do the same for myself. Having these hair transplants has given me the hair I always wanted.”

@ChrissySteed and I are on our mini-moon in Sorrento! Mount Vesuvius is obviously erupting in honour of our fabulous wedding! pic.twitter.com/Gp5d2y9yMd — Tony Butland-Steed (@TButlandSteed) July 11, 2017

The happy couple are now on a mini-moon in Sorrento, Italy, before going on a full honeymoon to New Zealand next year. Congrats guys!