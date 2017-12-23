Gogglebox’s Leon Bernicoff Dies, Aged 83

Leon Bernicoff, who found fame alongside his wife June on ‘Gogglebox’, has died at the age 83.



The sad news was announced on the programme’s Twitter account, with Channel 4 later stating that Leon died in hospital after a short period of illness.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend and #Gogglebox legend Leon,” the tweet read. “We will all miss him so very dearly.

“Our thoughts are with June and family at this incredibly sad time.”