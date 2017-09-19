'Gogglebox' Star Nikki Tapper Insists 'Nobody Is Irreplaceable' Following Exits Of Show Favourites

‘Gogglebox’ star Nikki Tapper has insisted nobody is irreplaceable on the hit show, after a number of high profile characters quit the series. In recent months, viewers have said goodbye to the likes of Steph and Dom Parker, best friends Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin, and the Moffatt family who all helped the show become a massive success for Channel 4.

Channel 4 Nikki Tapper appears on 'Gogglebox' with husband Jonathan and kids Amy and Josh

But Nikki has urged viewers to give newer cast members a chance, telling HuffPost UK: “I think there’s always room for new people. I don’t think anybody’s irreplaceable. “Like Lee and Jenny - I think they’re absolutely amazing and they’ve only been doing it for about four series.” Nikki, who appears on ‘Googlebox’ with her husband Jonathan and their kids Amy and Josh, also said she doesn’t see any of her family ditching the show to appear on other reality TV shows like Scarlett Moffatt did, when she took part on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ last year. “I can see why Scarlett did it, she’s a young girl in her mid twenties and she probably sees it as a whole career ahead of her,” she explained.

PA Wire/PA Images Scarlett Moffatt has gone on to have huge success after leaving 'Gogglebox' to appear on 'I'm A Celebrity'

“But for us on ‘Gogglebox’, I think it’s about us as a family. It’s not about individuals. It’s all about the chemistry between us as a family. “My kids have grown up on the telly. They were 12 and 14 or 15 when we first started and my son’s now 20.” Nikki also confirmed various reports that none of the ‘Gogglebox’ cast meet up or really know each other. “We don’t meet up - none of us meet up,” she said. “We met Chris and Steve for the first time this year at the NTAs which was great fun.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images The Tappers at this January's NTAs

Recalling the story, she continued: “We were on the red carpet and Scarlett ran down going ‘AHHHHHHHHH!!! TAPPERS!’ Then Chris and Steve all of a sudden saw us with Scarlett and we literally huddled together. It was really quite sweet. “We feel like we know each other and we feel like we’re family, but we’re not at all. We don’t even know them.” She added: “I like everyone, but I think I’ve got a special thing for Chris and Steve, and I really like the Siddiquis. But also because they’re kind of like our original buddies. “And Leon and June! I love Lee and Jenny. I love everybody!”

Stand Up To Cancer Nikki is taking part in Stand Up To Cancer’s Great Canoe Challenge

Nikki is taking part in Stand Up To Cancer’s Great Canoe Challenge from Monday 25 September – Friday 29 September. For more information visit: standuptocancer.org.uk/canoe, to support the Paddlers and donate £5 or £10 text CANOE5 orCANOE10 to 70404*, or donate online at standuptocancer.org.uk/canoe