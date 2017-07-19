It’s the end of an era for ‘Gogglebox’, as one of the show’s original and best-loved stars, Sandra Martin, has announced she is quitting the show.

The TV personality, who originally appeared on the Channel 4 series alongside best friend Sandi Bogle, revealed the news as she made an appearance on ‘This Morning’ on Wednesday (19 July).

Channel 4 Sandra originally appeared on 'Googlebox' with her best friend Sandi

Sandra told hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes she has also had a permanent tribute to the show inked on her body to remember it by.

“I am going to miss it but before I decided at that time that I wanted to move on to other things I have got a tattoo [of ‘Gogglebox’],” she said.

“It’s been four and a half years I’m now moving on and keeping up with the times.”

Sandra continued to appear on ‘Googglebox’ with her daughter Chanchez, following Sandi’s decision to leave the sofa in 2016.

However, Sandra admitted the dynamic was never quite the same as “there’s certain subjects I can’t talk about with my 24-year-old daughter”.

Channel 4 Sandra's daughter Chanchez stepped in to replace Sandi

Sandi has been linked to this summer’s upcoming series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, and Sandra’s decision to leave ‘Gogglebox’ will likely fuel speculation she is set to join her pal in the house.

‘Gogglebox’ has lost a number of its most-popular cast in the last year, with Scarlett Moffatt stepping down after her ‘I’m A Celebrity’ win, and Steph and Dom Parker also announcing they are taking an indefinite hiatus.

The show is set to return to Channel 4 in the autumn.

