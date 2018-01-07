Kelly Clarkson’s lack of pretence has always been one of our favourite things about her, and this was never more evident than when she lost all traces of cool upon spotting Meryl Streep on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The chart-topping singer made an appearance on the red carpet on Sunday night (7 January), where she was interviewed by Ryan Seacrest as part of E!’s live coverage.

After the interview, Ryan helped Kelly down the stairs, and got a shock when she let out a shriek, thinking she was struggling in her outfit.

What he didn’t realise was that she’d actually just spotted Oscar-winner Meryl Streep arriving, and couldn’t resist trying to get her attention.