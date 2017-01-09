While the world’s eyes were on the biggest names in film and TV on Sunday night (8 January), to see what the A-listers would be wearing on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, four teenagers managed to steal the show from the Hollywood stars.

Jordan Strauss/AP The guys strike a pose on the red carpet

While we’re used to seeing the group in full 80s garb including hoodies, t-shirts and baseball caps, awards season meant they were able to scrub up in their best tuxedos and formal attire.

And very dapper they looked too, even mixing things up with different styles of jackets and bow ties (which, frankly, a few of the older male stars in attendance could probably learn a thing or two from).

Still, Finn couldn’t resist pulling a face for the photographers...

Jordan Strauss/AP You don't get that kind of thing from Ryan Gosling, do you?

Also at the Golden Globes was Millie Bobby Brown - better known to ‘Stranger Things’ fans as Eleven - who was photographed making a solo appearance on the red carpet.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown

Ditching the shaved head and hospital gown look, the young actress posed for photographers on her way into the awards ceremony sporting a spangly silver gown.

Venturelli via Getty Images Not an Eggo box in sight

The youngsters were there to discover if the Netflix show was successful in the category of Best Television Drama, while Winona Ryder was also up for Best Actress.

All the young stars are set to return to ‘Stranger Things’ when its second series begins streaming on Netflix later this year, though the fate of Millie’s character is still unknown to viewers.

