Turmeric Lattes, Chai Tea And Hot Drinks To Replace Your Earl Grey

If the barista at your everyday coffee shop knows your order as soon as you step in the door, it’s time to switch up your hot drink game.

Considering we drink around 55 million cups of coffee a day and around 6 billion cups of tea a year, there’s scope for some new ideas. Here’s a few of our favourites – added health benefits included.

1. Chai tea

Popularised in this country by the big coffee chains as ‘chai lattes,’ the versions sold on the high street tend to be more sugar than spices. But this Indian take on the drink is best made at home, where it can be loved in its more subtle, less cloying intended form. To make, bring a pan of water to the boil. Add a teaspoon of cinnamon, ground ginger, a few cardamom pods (shown to help boost metabolism) and a little grated ginger, before adding a teabag. Leave on a soft simmer for a couple of minutes before adding a touch of honey to sweeten. Sieve, pour into mugs and finish with whole, semi-skimmed or lactose-free milk.