The sight of former ‘EastEnders’ actress Pam St Clement getting high with a bunch of other D-list celebrities on ITV’s ‘Gone To Pot’ was always going to elicit some pretty hilarious reactions, but we are ready to bow down to one Twitter user with their take.

After the ITV documentary series aired its first episode on Monday (13 November) night, the social networking site was awash with fans hailing the former Pat Butcher actress smoking weed as one of the TV moments of the year.

And while many, many jokes were made, one viewer @RichWhite76 totally won Twitter with his joke referencing Pat’s ex-husband and a certain drugs charity: