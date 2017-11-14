The sight of former ‘EastEnders’ actress Pam St Clement getting high with a bunch of other D-list celebrities on ITV’s ‘Gone To Pot’ was always going to elicit some pretty hilarious reactions, but we are ready to bow down to one Twitter user with their take.
After the ITV documentary series aired its first episode on Monday (13 November) night, the social networking site was awash with fans hailing the former Pat Butcher actress smoking weed as one of the TV moments of the year.
And while many, many jokes were made, one viewer @RichWhite76 totally won Twitter with his joke referencing Pat’s ex-husband and a certain drugs charity:
👏👏👏
Incredible work.
Other reactions ranged from hilarity, confusion to complete bemusement, with even Lily Allen joining in:
Prior to the show airing, Pam told HuffPost UK she was hoping the show would help change attitudes towards the medicinal use of marijuana.
“I hope that people will actually get a better idea of the argument and the pros and cons, than they would if they were watching ‘Panorama’,” she said.
“Because I think we’ll get more viewers. People will say, ‘What? Those old biddies are going on a trip?’. I think that will tickle people’s interest.”
‘Gone To Pot’ continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV.
Need friendly, confidential advice on drugs?
- Contact FRANK on 0300 123 6600 or visit the website for alternative contact methods.