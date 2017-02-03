Consider ‘The Good Karma Hospital’ the primetime lovechild of ‘Call the Midwife’ and ‘Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’, or the medical-drama cousin of ‘Death in Paradise’.

Amanda Redman leads a sun-kissed but hardworking cast of characters in this “life-affirming, optimistic” six-part drama following the trials and triumphs of Ruby Walker, a junior doctor escaping heartbreak by venturing overseas and into the crowded corridors of the Good Karma Hospital. There, she encounters friendly faces, scarce resources and - you won’t believe this - a handsome but disapproving colleague...

While we ponder on whether their hard work will bring them together, or whether her lost love will pitch up from rainy London and ruin everything, here’s a reminder of the handsome cast and where you might have seen them before...

Amanda Redman