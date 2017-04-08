Gordon Ramsay Has Banned His Children From Dating The Beckhams’ Offspring

Gordon Ramsay might be good mates with David and Victoria Beckham, but the TV chef has banned his children from dating their offspring.
Despite being close, the 50-year-old has insisted any potential romance between his kids, Megan, 18, twins Jack and Holly, 17, and 15-year-old Matilda and Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper is strictly off limits now or in the future.
Speaking about his friendship with the Beckhams, Gordon told The Sun: “Over the past 10 years we’ve naturally got on. I see how hard David and Victoria work.
“But the connection is our ambition to get all eight children through school, college, university, and then dust ourselves down, when the kids are in their 20s, as having been decent parents. That’s hard. We feed off each other.
“Three girls and a boy, and three boys and a girl – you’d be amazed at the synergy. We’ve promised that no one dates anybody, and so far…”
He adds: “If Holly said: ‘Yeah, Brooklyn and I…’ it would be: ‘No, Holly.’”
Earlier this week, Gordon revealed what food he absolutely refuses to eat.
“There’s no fucking way I eat on planes,” the chef told Refinery29.
He explained: “I worked for airlines for years, so I know where food’s been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board.”
Instead, Gordon opts for a pre-flight meal so he doesn’t have to fiddle about with tiny knives and forks on the plane.
He continued: “A nice selection of Italian meats, a little glass of red wine, some sliced apples or pears with some Parmesan cheese, I’m like a pig in shit.”