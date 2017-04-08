Gordon Ramsay Has Banned His Children From Dating The Beckhams’ Offspring

Despite being close, the 50-year-old has insisted any potential romance between his kids, Megan, 18, twins Jack and Holly, 17, and 15-year-old Matilda and Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper is strictly off limits now or in the future.

Gordon Ramsay might be good mates with David and Victoria Beckham , but the TV chef has banned his children from dating their offspring.

Speaking about his friendship with the Beckhams, Gordon told The Sun: “Over the past 10 years we’ve naturally got on. I see how hard David and Victoria work.

“But the connection is our ambition to get all eight children through school, college, university, and then dust ourselves down, when the kids are in their 20s, as having been decent parents. That’s hard. We feed off each other.

“Three girls and a boy, and three boys and a girl – you’d be amazed at the synergy. We’ve promised that no one dates anybody, and so far…”

He adds: “If Holly said: ‘Yeah, Brooklyn and I…’ it would be: ‘No, Holly.’”