Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

    10/02/2017 16:57 GMT

    Grammys: This Is What The Awards Show Looked Like In 2007

    It was a good year for songs about 'humps' and a great year for Dixie Chicks

    Looking at the list of talent performing at an awards show like the Grammys is a good indicator of who is popular at that time.

    For example, at the 2017 ceremony, Justin Bieber will battle it out with Adele and Rihanna for Record Of The Year, while performers scheduled to perform on the night include Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Best New Artist nominee Chance The Rapper.

    Looking back even just 10 years ago, though, and things looked a lot different.

    To prove our point, we’ve dug out 30 pictures from the 2007 Grammys, for you to sink your nostalgic teeth into.

    Enjoy...

    • The Police opened the show
      Michael Caulfield via Getty Images
      They performed 'Roxanne', to commemorate their reunion tour which would take place later that year.

      Sting wore a black waistcoat with nothing underneath which was... a look, let's just say that.
    • Madonna introduced The Police to the stage
      Michael Caulfield via Getty Images
      That pink dress was also... of its time.
    • The Dixie Chicks were the biggest winners of the night
      Myung J. Chun via Getty Images
      They scooped all five of the awards they were nominated for, including Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year, for 'Not Ready To Make Nice'.
    • The country trio rounded off a controversial few years with a Grammys performance
      ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
      The trio had come under fire for their comments about the war in Iraq, with singer Natalie Maines claiming she was "ashamed that George W Bush was from Texas".

      'Not Ready To Make Nice' addressed the ensuing media furore, and was a stand-out moment at that year's awards show.
    • But while Dixie Chicks were the big winners, Mary J Blige was the year's most-nominated artist
      GABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images
      She didn't exactly have a bad night either, scooping three of the eight awards she was up for.
    • She also performed not once but twice
      KMazur via Getty Images
      She sang her hit 'Be Without You', before collaborating with Earth, Wind And Fire and Ludacris later in the evening.
    • Jennifer Hudson was among the presenters on the night
      Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images
      She wore the most 2007 dress we have ever seen.
    • And speaking of peak 2007...
      KMazur via Getty Images
      Has a trio ever been so distinctly 2007 as Nicole Scherzinger, Natasha Bedingfield and Nelly Furtado?
    • Nicole attended the ceremony with her then-bandmates
      Beatrice DeGea via Getty Images
      The Pussycat Dolls were still relatively early on in their career, and had only recently stopped promoting their debut album, 'PCD'.
    • Of course, Nicole being Nicole, she also hit the red carpet on her own
      Frank Trapper via Getty Images
      (And apparently had a bit of bother with her dress).
    • James Blunt was among the performers
      Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images
      His hit 'You're Beautiful' was still pretty much inescapable at this point, though James didn't take home any awards on the night, losing out to Dixie Chicks, John Mayer and Carrie Underwood. 
    • Though Shakira and Wyclef Jean brought considerably more energy
      Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images
      How 'Hips Don't Lie' wasn't nominated for Song Of The Year is beyond us.
    • 'American Idol' singer Carrie Underwood was named Best New Artist
      Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images
      She beat stiff competition from James Blunt, Chris Brown, Imogen Heap and Corinne Bailey Rae.
    • Of course, Beyoncé was there
      KMazur via Getty Images
      During the ceremony, she performed 'Listen', though it didn't have a patch on the version she'd later sing with Alexandra Burke.
    • And it wouldn't be the Grammys without a Beyoncé win, right?
      Myung J. Chun via Getty Images
      'B'Day' was named Best Contemporary R&B album.
    • No 2007 red carpet was complete without Hilary Duff
      Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
      She sported this night-dress-meets-Christmas-tree concoction, and we don't hate it, to be honest.
    • Akon's all-white suit was... a choice
      Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
      We imagine he spent his entire evening terrified of spilling something.
    • In Björk's absence, Imogen Heap made up the 'quirky' quota
      Rex/Shutterstock
      That, friends, is an outfit.
    • But she didn't have anything on OK Go
      Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock
      They won an award for their iconic 'Here It Goes Again' music video, and decided to come collectively dressed as some class of rug.
    • Pre-'Umbrella' Rihanna hit the red carpet with Ne-Yo
      Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
      She'd top the charts for weeks on end later in the year. At this point, though, she was best known for 'Pon De Replay' and 'SOS'.
    • Chris Brown was nominated for Best New Artist
      John Sciulli via Getty Images
      Though it actually went to country star Carrie Underwood.
    • Even Mr Cool himself Justin Timberlake wasn't immune from the 2007 style void
      Frank Trapper via Getty Images
      This oversized jacket, Justin. Why???
    • He also gave a rousing rendition of 'What Goes Around' during the show
      Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images
      And after that, it would be seven years before he released another solo album.
    • You know every year at an awards show, when someone shows up, and no one really knows how they got past security?
      Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
      Yeah, that was Brooke Hogan at the Grammys in 2007.
    • Also... Enya was there
      Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
      Hiya!
    • Lionel Richie attended with his daughter, Sofia
      Rex/Shutterstock
      She'd later become known as a model, as well as for dating Justin Bieber for a brief spell.
    • Christina Aguilera was one of the stand-out performers of the night
      Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images
      She sang 'It's A Man's Man's Man's World' in tribute to James Brown, and there was no denying her voice.
    • Corinne Bailey Rae performed with John Legend and John Mayer
      ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
      Our only question is... why? Who chose these three? It worked, though.
    • Look how happy Kanye West was to see Ludacris win Best Rap Album
      Kevin Winter via Getty Images
      He co-presented the award with Common.
    • Meanwhile, his future wife Kim Kardashian enjoyed her night at a post-Grammys party
      Mark Mainz via Getty Images
      In fact, Kim was still only on the verge of household name status... to the point that this photo was incorrectly tagged as Nicole Scherzinger on one image site.
    • Cee-Lo Green performed 'Crazy' while dressed as a pilot
      Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images
      With what appeared to be Claire Balding on the violin.
    • 'My Humps' won an award
      GABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images
      Yes, the ode to "lovely lady lumps" beat The Fray's 'Over My Head', Keane's 'Is It Any Wonder?' and the Pussycat Dolls' 'Stickwitu' in the category of Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group.
    • T.I. was still a total dream
      S. Granitz via Getty Images
      He also won two awards that night, which isn't bad going at all.
    • And Tony Bennett looked... exactly the same a decade as he does now
      GABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images
      Whatever face cream he's using, we want some.
    • Meanwhile, Kid Rock appeared to have inspired Lady Gaga's 'Joanne' album artwork a full decade before it was released
      Rex/Shutterstock
      What a trendsetter. 
    The Most Memorable Grammys Looks Of All Time
