To prove our point, we’ve dug out 30 pictures from the 2007 Grammys, for you to sink your nostalgic teeth into.

Looking back even just 10 years ago, though, and things looked a lot different.

For example, at the 2017 ceremony, Justin Bieber will battle it out with Adele and Rihanna for Record Of The Year, while performers scheduled to perform on the night include Katy Perry , Bruno Mars and Best New Artist nominee Chance The Rapper .

Looking at the list of talent performing at an awards show like the Grammys is a good indicator of who is popular at that time.

The Police opened the show Michael Caulfield via Getty Images They performed 'Roxanne', to commemorate their reunion tour which would take place later that year.



Sting wore a black waistcoat with nothing underneath which was... a look, let's just say that.

Madonna introduced The Police to the stage Michael Caulfield via Getty Images That pink dress was also... of its time.

The Dixie Chicks were the biggest winners of the night Myung J. Chun via Getty Images They scooped all five of the awards they were nominated for, including Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year, for 'Not Ready To Make Nice'.

The country trio rounded off a controversial few years with a Grammys performance ROBYN BECK via Getty Images The trio had come under fire for their comments about the war in Iraq, with singer Natalie Maines claiming she was "ashamed that George W Bush was from Texas".



'Not Ready To Make Nice' addressed the ensuing media furore, and was a stand-out moment at that year's awards show.

But while Dixie Chicks were the big winners, Mary J Blige was the year's most-nominated artist GABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images She didn't exactly have a bad night either, scooping three of the eight awards she was up for.

She also performed not once but twice KMazur via Getty Images She sang her hit 'Be Without You', before collaborating with Earth, Wind And Fire and Ludacris later in the evening.

Jennifer Hudson was among the presenters on the night Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images She wore the most 2007 dress we have ever seen.

And speaking of peak 2007... KMazur via Getty Images Has a trio ever been so distinctly 2007 as Nicole Scherzinger, Natasha Bedingfield and Nelly Furtado?

Nicole attended the ceremony with her then-bandmates Beatrice DeGea via Getty Images The Pussycat Dolls were still relatively early on in their career, and had only recently stopped promoting their debut album, 'PCD'.

Of course, Nicole being Nicole, she also hit the red carpet on her own Frank Trapper via Getty Images (And apparently had a bit of bother with her dress).

James Blunt was among the performers Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images His hit 'You're Beautiful' was still pretty much inescapable at this point, though James didn't take home any awards on the night, losing out to Dixie Chicks, John Mayer and Carrie Underwood.

Though Shakira and Wyclef Jean brought considerably more energy Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images How 'Hips Don't Lie' wasn't nominated for Song Of The Year is beyond us.

'American Idol' singer Carrie Underwood was named Best New Artist Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images She beat stiff competition from James Blunt, Chris Brown, Imogen Heap and Corinne Bailey Rae.

Of course, Beyoncé was there KMazur via Getty Images During the ceremony, she performed 'Listen', though it didn't have a patch on the version she'd later sing with Alexandra Burke.

And it wouldn't be the Grammys without a Beyoncé win, right? Myung J. Chun via Getty Images 'B'Day' was named Best Contemporary R&B album.

No 2007 red carpet was complete without Hilary Duff Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images She sported this night-dress-meets-Christmas-tree concoction, and we don't hate it, to be honest.

Akon's all-white suit was... a choice Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images We imagine he spent his entire evening terrified of spilling something.

In Björk's absence, Imogen Heap made up the 'quirky' quota Rex/Shutterstock That, friends, is an outfit.

But she didn't have anything on OK Go Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock They won an award for their iconic 'Here It Goes Again' music video, and decided to come collectively dressed as some class of rug.

Pre-'Umbrella' Rihanna hit the red carpet with Ne-Yo Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images She'd top the charts for weeks on end later in the year. At this point, though, she was best known for 'Pon De Replay' and 'SOS'.

Chris Brown was nominated for Best New Artist John Sciulli via Getty Images Though it actually went to country star Carrie Underwood.

Even Mr Cool himself Justin Timberlake wasn't immune from the 2007 style void Frank Trapper via Getty Images This oversized jacket, Justin. Why???

He also gave a rousing rendition of 'What Goes Around' during the show Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images And after that, it would be seven years before he released another solo album.

You know every year at an awards show, when someone shows up, and no one really knows how they got past security? Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Yeah, that was Brooke Hogan at the Grammys in 2007.

Also... Enya was there Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Hiya!

Lionel Richie attended with his daughter, Sofia Rex/Shutterstock She'd later become known as a model, as well as for dating Justin Bieber for a brief spell.

Christina Aguilera was one of the stand-out performers of the night Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images She sang 'It's A Man's Man's Man's World' in tribute to James Brown, and there was no denying her voice.

Corinne Bailey Rae performed with John Legend and John Mayer ROBYN BECK via Getty Images Our only question is... why? Who chose these three? It worked, though.

Look how happy Kanye West was to see Ludacris win Best Rap Album Kevin Winter via Getty Images He co-presented the award with Common.

Meanwhile, his future wife Kim Kardashian enjoyed her night at a post-Grammys party Mark Mainz via Getty Images In fact, Kim was still only on the verge of household name status... to the point that this photo was incorrectly tagged as Nicole Scherzinger on one image site.

Cee-Lo Green performed 'Crazy' while dressed as a pilot Michael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images With what appeared to be Claire Balding on the violin.

'My Humps' won an award GABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images Yes, the ode to "lovely lady lumps" beat The Fray's 'Over My Head', Keane's 'Is It Any Wonder?' and the Pussycat Dolls' 'Stickwitu' in the category of Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group.

T.I. was still a total dream S. Granitz via Getty Images He also won two awards that night, which isn't bad going at all.

And Tony Bennett looked... exactly the same a decade as he does now GABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images Whatever face cream he's using, we want some.