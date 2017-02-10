Looking at the list of talent performing at an awards show like the Grammys is a good indicator of who is popular at that time.
For example, at the 2017 ceremony, Justin Bieber will battle it out with Adele and Rihanna for Record Of The Year, while performers scheduled to perform on the night include Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Best New Artist nominee Chance The Rapper.
Looking back even just 10 years ago, though, and things looked a lot different.
To prove our point, we’ve dug out 30 pictures from the 2007 Grammys, for you to sink your nostalgic teeth into.
Enjoy...
-
The Police opened the showMichael Caulfield via Getty Images
-
Madonna introduced The Police to the stageMichael Caulfield via Getty Images
-
The Dixie Chicks were the biggest winners of the nightMyung J. Chun via Getty Images
-
The country trio rounded off a controversial few years with a Grammys performanceROBYN BECK via Getty Images
-
But while Dixie Chicks were the big winners, Mary J Blige was the year's most-nominated artistGABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images
-
She also performed not once but twiceKMazur via Getty Images
-
Jennifer Hudson was among the presenters on the nightMichael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images
-
And speaking of peak 2007...KMazur via Getty Images
-
Nicole attended the ceremony with her then-bandmatesBeatrice DeGea via Getty Images
-
Of course, Nicole being Nicole, she also hit the red carpet on her ownFrank Trapper via Getty Images
-
James Blunt was among the performersMichael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images
-
Though Shakira and Wyclef Jean brought considerably more energyMichael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images
-
'American Idol' singer Carrie Underwood was named Best New ArtistMichael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images
-
Of course, Beyoncé was thereKMazur via Getty Images
-
And it wouldn't be the Grammys without a Beyoncé win, right?Myung J. Chun via Getty Images
-
No 2007 red carpet was complete without Hilary DuffJon Kopaloff via Getty Images
-
Akon's all-white suit was... a choiceGregg DeGuire via Getty Images
-
In Björk's absence, Imogen Heap made up the 'quirky' quotaRex/Shutterstock
-
But she didn't have anything on OK GoStartraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock
-
Pre-'Umbrella' Rihanna hit the red carpet with Ne-YoJon Kopaloff via Getty Images
-
Chris Brown was nominated for Best New ArtistJohn Sciulli via Getty Images
-
Even Mr Cool himself Justin Timberlake wasn't immune from the 2007 style voidFrank Trapper via Getty Images
-
He also gave a rousing rendition of 'What Goes Around' during the showMichael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images
-
You know every year at an awards show, when someone shows up, and no one really knows how they got past security?Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
Also... Enya was thereFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
Lionel Richie attended with his daughter, SofiaRex/Shutterstock
-
Christina Aguilera was one of the stand-out performers of the nightMichael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images
-
Corinne Bailey Rae performed with John Legend and John MayerROBYN BECK via Getty Images
-
Look how happy Kanye West was to see Ludacris win Best Rap AlbumKevin Winter via Getty Images
-
Meanwhile, his future wife Kim Kardashian enjoyed her night at a post-Grammys partyMark Mainz via Getty Images
-
Cee-Lo Green performed 'Crazy' while dressed as a pilotMichael Caulfield Archive via Getty Images
-
'My Humps' won an awardGABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images
-
T.I. was still a total dreamS. Granitz via Getty Images
-
And Tony Bennett looked... exactly the same a decade as he does nowGABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images
-
Meanwhile, Kid Rock appeared to have inspired Lady Gaga's 'Joanne' album artwork a full decade before it was releasedRex/Shutterstock
