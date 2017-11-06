Former ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Candice Brown has laughed off the suggestion that she was spotted kissing Paul Hollywood at a Pride Of Britain awards after-party last week.

Over the weekend, The Sun published photos of Candice and Paul at the bash, suggesting she was “sharing an intimate kiss” with the ‘Bake Off’ judge as well as “toying with his ear”.

However, responding to the pictures, she insisted that she’d actually been with a number of other celebs at the party, clarifying that she’d only been giving him a “kiss goodbye”.