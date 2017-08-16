On Wednesday (16 August) morning, Channel 4 announced that their new-look ‘Bake Off’ will air on Tuesdays , rather than Wednesdays, as it had done on the BBC for the past three series.

Fans quickly pointed out this meant the two cookery programmes would be clashing and a BBC spokesperson subsequently revealed in a statement that they will be moving their show in response - and it’s fair to say the oven gloves are off.

Their statement reads: “Channel 4′s decision to move ‘Bake Off’ from its long-term traditional Wednesday slot will be a surprise to many viewers who may see this as a cynical move.

“We never intended for our new cookery show to clash with theirs. There is room for both and we don’t, in this instance, see any public value in two public service broadcasters going head-to-head in this way.

“We will therefore move our show to Thursday in the best interest of viewers to avoid such a clash.”