As well as some old faces back in the tent, there was one other familiar element in the festive special of ‘Great British Bake Off’ that wasn’t quite as welcomed by viewers - a baked Alaska.

The ice cream-based desert is remembered by ‘Bake Off’ fans for all the wrong reasons, following 2014′s infamous #BinGate, which saw contestant Ian Watters throw his creation in the bin after a fellow baker took it out of the freezer too early.

With that moment still firmly in viewers’ minds, there was anxiety and trepidation as four bakers from ‘GBBO’ past returned for the special New Year’s Day episode and were set the challenge by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.