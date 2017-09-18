'Great British Bake Off' Winner Frances Quinn Reveals Just How Tough A Day's Filming Can Be

While we always suspected that filming on ‘Great British Bake Off’ was no piece of cake, former winner Frances Quinn has spoken out about just how gruelling a weekend in the tent can be.

Frances, who won the fourth series of ‘Bake Off’ back in 2013, has recalled having “no life” away from the show while filming was in full swing, despite the recording process only taking place over two days.

BBC Frances in the 'Bake Off' tent

As well as the tough challenges set by Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry - the latter of whom has since been replaced by newcomer Prue Leith - Frances recalled having to be interviewed by production as many as eight times a day, and wearing the same outfits two days in a row for continuity reasons.

BBC Frances with judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry

Former judge Mary Berry claimed shortly afterwards that she missed the first episode due to being out at a dinner with friends, but later shared her thoughts on the new series in an interview with HuffPost UK.

12 Most Controversial 'Great British Bake Off' Moments