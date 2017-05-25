‘Great British Bake Off’ newcomer Noel Fielding got off to a bit of a shaky start when he began working with Paul Hollywood, according to reports.

The Sun has claimed that while there was never any tension between the two, they didn’t exactly hit it off right away in the ‘Bake Off’ tent.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Noel Fielding

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Paul Hollywood

A representative for Noel dismissed the story, insisting he and Paul “get on great”, while The Sun adds that they’ve become “much closer now”.

They’ll be joined by cooking expert Prue Leith, who is taking over from Mary Berry on the judging team, after she decided to stick with the BBC, rather than making the jump to Channel 4.

