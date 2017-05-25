‘Great British Bake Off’ newcomer Noel Fielding got off to a bit of a shaky start when he began working with Paul Hollywood, according to reports.
The Sun has claimed that while there was never any tension between the two, they didn’t exactly hit it off right away in the ‘Bake Off’ tent.
A source told the newspaper: “Noel has confided in pals that he and Paul weren’t instantly on the same page.”
“They’re chalk and cheese. Noel is offbeat, whereas Paul can be gruff and by-the-book. When they met, Noel realised how little they have in common.”
Describing a rather awkward encounter, the insider continued: “Paul is a total petrolhead, so to break the ice, he asked Noel if he likes cars. Noel told him he doesn’t drive.
“There were a few tumbleweed moments like that. There was never any tension but it wasn’t the love-in Paul had with Mel and Sue and Mary Berry.”
A representative for Noel dismissed the story, insisting he and Paul “get on great”, while The Sun adds that they’ve become “much closer now”.
Noel and Sandi Toksvig were announced as the new presenters of Channel 4’s ‘Bake Off’ reboot back in March, with his appointment to the show ruffling quite a few feathers among fans of the show.
They’ll be joined by cooking expert Prue Leith, who is taking over from Mary Berry on the judging team, after she decided to stick with the BBC, rather than making the jump to Channel 4.